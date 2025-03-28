Akashvani Tunes into Navratri Celebrations

Public broadcaster Akashvani is set to air a series of special programmes celebrating the Navratri festival, starting this Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the programmes will be available on Akashvani's YouTube channel, Aradhana, from March 30 to April 6.

This specially curated series will feature devotional songs by acclaimed artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, and Jagjit Singh. The Navratri celebrations will conclude with a live programme on Ram Janmotsav, broadcast directly from Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)