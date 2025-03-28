Left Menu

Akashvani Tunes into Navratri Celebrations

Akashvani will broadcast special Navratri programs on its YouTube channel, Aradhana, from March 30 to April 6. The series will feature devotional songs by renowned artists. The festivities will conclude with a live broadcast from the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, celebrating Ram Janmotsav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-03-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 28-03-2025 22:17 IST
Akashvani Tunes into Navratri Celebrations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Public broadcaster Akashvani is set to air a series of special programmes celebrating the Navratri festival, starting this Sunday.

According to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, the programmes will be available on Akashvani's YouTube channel, Aradhana, from March 30 to April 6.

This specially curated series will feature devotional songs by acclaimed artists such as Anup Jalota, Narinder Chanchal, and Jagjit Singh. The Navratri celebrations will conclude with a live programme on Ram Janmotsav, broadcast directly from Ayodhya's Ram Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

Market Shock: Trump's Tariffs Trigger Global Financial Turmoil

 Global
2
Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

Gold Reaches New Heights Amid Trade War Worries

 Global
3
Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

Arunachal Pradesh's Financial Struggles Amidst Regional Tensions

 India
4
Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

Trade Tensions Rise as Trump and Carney Discuss Canada's Sovereignty

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025