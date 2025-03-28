BIMSTEC Summit to Unveil First-Ever Vision 2030 Document

The BIMSTEC Summit slated for April in Thailand will debut the BIMSTEC Bangkok Vision 2030, a landmark vision document for the regional bloc. Leaders are anticipated to sign key agreements, including one on maritime transport cooperation, signalling a new era of collaboration among the member states.

Secretary-General Indra Mani Pandey underscored BIMSTEC's readiness to evolve as a vibrant regional organization, with an emphasis on non-divisive technical and economic cooperation. He highlighted the importance of South-South cooperation amidst global political uncertainties.

Pandey revealed that the summit will also see the launch of ministerial mechanisms to address internal security and health issues, further cementing BIMSTEC's role as a significant regional player. The organization is in active discussions with international bodies, aiming to expand its partnerships globally.

(With inputs from agencies.)