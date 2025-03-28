Left Menu

Emma Laird Joins Star-Studded Cast in New Crime Drama 'Mint'

Emma Laird joins the ensemble cast of Charlotte Regan's eight-part crime drama 'Mint'. She stars alongside Sam Riley and Laura Fraser in this darkly comic series about a crime family. The series, marking its production debut, is written and directed by Regan and backed by BBC Studios.

Actress Emma Laird (Image Source: Instagram/@emmalaird). Image Credit: ANI
Emma Laird has been announced as a key cast member in Charlotte Regan's upcoming crime drama series 'Mint', as reported by Deadline. She will be joining an impressive lineup including Sam Riley, Laura Fraser, Lewis Gribben, Lindsay Duncan, and Ben Coyle-Larner, the latter known in the music scene as Loyle Carner.

The eight-part series is currently in production, with House Productions leading the project in collaboration with BBC Studios and Banijay's Fearless Minds. 'Mint' is both written and directed by Regan and is described as a darkly comic exploration of a crime family's intricate dynamics.

The storyline centers around Shannon, played by Laird, who is the romantically naive daughter of a prominent crime family. Her pursuit of love unfolds amidst a backdrop defined by her gangster father Dylan (Riley), her devoted mother Cat (Fraser), her protective brother Luke (Gribben), and the formidable matriarch, grandma Ollie (Duncan). The narrative takes a dramatic twist with the entrance of Arran, portrayed by newcomer Ben Coyle-Larner, further complicating Shannon's journey.

Director Regan expressed deep appreciation for her cast, noting an emotional moment of realizing the actors' remarkable suitability for their roles. 'I had a little cry the other day thinking about how incredible this cast are. Absolute emotional wreck,' she said, adding her confidence in their performances. Emma Laird, who was last seen in 'The Brutalist' alongside Adrian Brody, is expected to bring depth to her character in 'Mint'.

