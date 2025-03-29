Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' Aims for Eid Box Office Glory

The long-awaited Eid release of Salman Khan's new action drama, 'Sikandar', is anticipated to make waves at the box office, with trade experts predicting a robust Rs 40 to 50 crore collection on its opening day. Directed by A R Murugadoss, 'Sikandar' marks Khan's first release on Eid in two years, following his last Diwali launch, 'Tiger 3'.

Despite mixed initial buzz, excitement for the movie has gained traction since the release of its trailer, as noted by Gautam Dutta, CEO-Revenue & Operations, PVR INOX Ltd. He expects an engaging cinematic experience that will drive impressive audience turnout. Advance bookings signify solid traction in key markets, bolstering optimism about its performance.

While enthusiasm is high in the Hindi-speaking belt, some analysts express concern over the advance bookings not meeting expectations, particularly in South India. Distribution experts like Ramesh Bala highlight that the success of 'Sikandar' there will depend heavily on word-of-mouth, given competition from regional films like 'L2: Empuraan'.

(With inputs from agencies.)