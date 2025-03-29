Left Menu

Dalai Lama Mourns Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy

The Dalai Lama expressed sorrow over the Myanmar earthquake, leading to significant fatalities and damage. The quake's epicenter was near Mandalay and affected neighboring regions. He offered condolences and announced a donation for relief efforts via the Gaden Phodrang Foundation, highlighting global humanitarian support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 29-03-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 29-03-2025 18:43 IST
Dalai Lama Mourns Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expressed his deep sadness at the tragic loss of lives. The earthquake's epicenter near Mandalay also resulted in severe infrastructure damage, including collapsed bridges and a burst dam.

The earthquake claimed the lives of 1,002 people and injured 2,376, with 30 individuals still missing in Myanmar, while also impacting Thailand with six fatalities reported in Bangkok. The Dalai Lama extended condolences to affected families and emphasized the importance of international humanitarian aid reaching the victims.

Highlighting his solidarity, the Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Foundation would contribute to the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He expressed comfort in knowing that countries and UN agencies were actively engaged in providing essential support to the stricken zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

Strengthening Ties Amid Tariff Turmoil

 Global
2
U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

U.S. Judge Halts Tufts Student's Deportation Amid Political Tensions

 United States
3
Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture Take a Hit

Texas-Mexico Border Braces Amid Record Floods: Lives, Homes, and Agriculture...

 United States
4
Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

Devastation in Dnipro: Deadly Drone Strikes Ignite Chaos

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025