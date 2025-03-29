Dalai Lama Mourns Myanmar Earthquake Tragedy

In the wake of a devastating 7.7 magnitude earthquake in Myanmar, Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama expressed his deep sadness at the tragic loss of lives. The earthquake's epicenter near Mandalay also resulted in severe infrastructure damage, including collapsed bridges and a burst dam.

The earthquake claimed the lives of 1,002 people and injured 2,376, with 30 individuals still missing in Myanmar, while also impacting Thailand with six fatalities reported in Bangkok. The Dalai Lama extended condolences to affected families and emphasized the importance of international humanitarian aid reaching the victims.

Highlighting his solidarity, the Dalai Lama stated that the Gaden Phodrang Foundation would contribute to the ongoing rescue and relief operations. He expressed comfort in knowing that countries and UN agencies were actively engaged in providing essential support to the stricken zones.

(With inputs from agencies.)