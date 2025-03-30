Left Menu

Selena's Killer Denied Parole, Bastille Tour Celebration, GLAAD Honors Erivo

Yolanda Saldivar, who killed pop star Selena, was denied parole. British band Bastille plans a celebratory tour. Cynthia Erivo received a GLAAD award. Sundance Film Festival relocates to Boulder. Guy Richie's 'MobLand' series stars a notable cast exploring organized crime.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-03-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 02:28 IST
Nearly 30 years after the tragic murder of Latin pop star Selena Quintanilla-Perez, Texas parole officials have denied the release of her convicted killer Yolanda Saldivar. The announcement comes just before the grim anniversary of Selena's death, underscoring a saga that reverberated across the world.

Bastille is gearing up for a triumphant return to the UK stage with a tour celebrating their 15 years of musical journey. The band, loved for their engaging performances, is set to perform across nine venues, bringing the nostalgia of their career milestones to life.

Embracing advocacy and excellence, singer and actor Cynthia Erivo was honored at the GLAAD Media Awards for her contributions to LGBTQ+ visibility. Meanwhile, film buffs will soon have a new destination as the Sundance Film Festival sets its sights on Boulder, Colorado, moving from its long-time home in Park City.

Crime drama aficionados will soon delve into the underbelly of London with Guy Richie's 'MobLand'. The series features a star-studded cast, including Tom Hardy and Helen Mirren, unraveling the dynamics of feuding crime families.

