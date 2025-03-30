Bastille's Jubilant UK Tour & Cynthia Erivo's GLAAD Honor

British band Bastille is set to embark on their first UK arena tour in three years this November. The tour, titled 'From All Sides - Songs from The First 15 Years,' is designed as a joyous celebration marking their 15th anniversary. The band will kick off a series of nine performances starting in Plymouth on November 6.

At the 36th GLAAD Media Awards in Los Angeles, renowned 'Wicked' actress Cynthia Erivo received the Stephen F. Kolzak Award. This recognition is bestowed upon LGBTQ+ media professionals who significantly contribute to raising awareness and support for the community. The ceremony will be available for streaming on Hulu on April 12.

The dual events showcase milestones in both music and advocacy, celebrating achievements within the entertainment industry. Bastille's return and Erivo's accolade highlight ongoing efforts to blend artistry with positive societal impact.

