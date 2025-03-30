Cinematic Controversy: Politics and Perspectives Clash Over 'L2: Empuraan'

BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar expressed his disapproval of the Mohanlal-starrer 'L2: Empuraan,' criticizing the film for allegedly distorting truth and saying such movies are destined to fail.

Chandrasekhar's comments come amidst heightened tensions as Sangh Parivar activists criticize specific aspects of the film, accusing it of being against national interests. Meanwhile, Congress leader V D Satheesan defended the filmmakers, accusing Sangh Parivar of misrepresenting history.

The Prithviraj-directed film, a sequel to the movie 'Lucifer,' has sparked widespread debate due to its critique of right-wing politics, making it a controversial and hotly discussed cultural topic.

(With inputs from agencies.)