Kal Penn Celebrates Fashion's Finest at Lakme Fashion Week's 25th Anniversary
Indian-American actor Kal Penn is set to host a star-studded gala on Sunday, marking the 25th edition of Lakme Fashion Week in collaboration with the Fashion Design Council of India. The event will feature over 30 renowned designers, with Penn donning an outfit by Manish Malhotra.
In a high-profile celebration of fashion, Indian-American actor Kal Penn will host the landmark 25th Lakme Fashion Week gala in partnership with the Fashion Design Council of India. Scheduled for Sunday, the event promises an ensemble of over 30 distinguished designers, pushing the creative boundaries of the fashion world.
Penn, a trailblazer for Indian-origin actors in Hollywood, has opted for couture by revered designer Manish Malhotra. He expressed admiration for Malhotra's facility, describing it as a 'building of creativity' filled with iconic couture and cutting-edge streetwear lines.
As the star gears up with rehearsal sessions and a fitting with Malhotra, he shares the excitement of being part of an event that encapsulates 25 years of transcending Indian fashion to global heights. Penn also looks forward to encounters with other fashion powerhouses, such as Karan Johar and Ritu Kumar.
