Tribal Protests Ignite over Flyover Near Sacred Sarna Sthal

On Sunday, a significant number of tribal individuals protested the construction of a flyover close to the revered Sarna Sthal. They raised concerns that the new ramp impedes access to the religious location and compromises its sanctity due to increased traffic flow.

The demonstrators, gathered from various regions, managed to bypass police barricades to make their stand known. The area saw a heavy deployment of security forces to ensure the protest did not escalate into violence. Protesters, including those from the Adivasi Jan Parishad, criticized the partial adjustment of the ramp, which continues to obstruct one of the gates.

As the conflict persists, multiple tribal groups have called for a city-wide bandh on March 22. The flyover, part of a Rs 340-crore project begun in August 2022, aims to connect Siram Toli with Mecon, improving traffic flow, but has sparked opposition due to its proximity to the sacred site.

