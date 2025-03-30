Left Menu

Jammu and Kashmir Celebrates Eid-ul-Fitr: A Festive Harmony

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extends greetings for Eid-ul-Fitr in Jammu and Kashmir, highlighting the festival's significance in promoting communal harmony. Celebrations mark the end of Ramadan, fostering gratitude, compassion, and unity. The Grand Mufti confirms the moon sighting, making way for festivities on Monday.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 30-03-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 30-03-2025 20:36 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartwarming message, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah extended greetings to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as they prepare to celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr on Monday. The festival marks the end of Ramadan, a month of fasting and devotion, reflecting the region's communal harmony and cultural richness.

Abdullah emphasized that Eid is an occasion to express gratitude to the Almighty, while fostering the spirit of togetherness and compassion that Ramadan encourages. He noted that Eid strengthens community bonds, encouraging mutual respect and brotherhood among people.

The Chief Minister also highlighted Eid as a testament to Jammu and Kashmir's shared heritage and cultural inclusivity. He conveyed his prayers for peace, progress, and prosperity for the region's residents and all those celebrating globally. Earlier, Grand Mufti Nasirul Islam confirmed the moon sighting, paving the way for the festivities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

