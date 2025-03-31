Primark Chief Resigns Amid Allegations: A Leadership Shift at AB Foods

Paul Marchant, the leader of Primark, has stepped down abruptly amid allegations concerning his conduct. His departure follows confirmation of an unspecified error in judgment revealed during an external audit conducted by AB Foods.

Eoin Tonge, the finance director of AB Foods, has taken over as interim CEO for Primark. This restructuring comes as AB Foods underscores its commitment to maintaining integrity within its corporate culture.

The company is providing ongoing support to the individual who reported the incident, illustrating its dedication to a respectful and dignified workplace. CEO George Weston emphasized that the organization's values transcend any single individual.

(With inputs from agencies.)