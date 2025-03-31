Kerala Muslims Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr Amid Calls for Social Harmony

Muslims across Kerala marked Eid-ul-Fitr with exuberant celebrations, emphasizing messages of unity and kindness. The communal spirit was evident as individuals gathered for prayers at mosques and Eidgahs, showcasing inclusivity beyond economic and age divides.

Religious leaders in their sermons reiterated the need for compassion and unity. Uniquely, many clerics highlighted the growing concern over drug abuse, urging a community-wide stand against narcotics. Notably, a mass prayer at Kaloor in Kochi featured a banner warning against drugs.

In a symbol of interfaith harmony, a Kinassery temple ground hosted Eid prayers. Meanwhile, a poignant gathering in Wayanad, impacted by landslides, witnessed survivors reflecting on past Eids. The Kerala government supported the festivities by declaring a public holiday, ensuring statewide participation.

