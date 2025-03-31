Left Menu

Delhi's Dry Days: Religious Observances Impact Liquor Sales

The Delhi government has announced five dry days in the first quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, coinciding with religious festivals such as Ram Navami and Good Friday. Liquor shops will be closed on these days as per Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2025 14:46 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 14:46 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi government has officially designated five dry days in the initial quarter of the 2025-26 fiscal year, coinciding with major religious festivals including Ram Navami and Good Friday. This move mandates the closure of liquor stores across the capital on these significant dates.

According to a recent directive from the city government's excise department, liquor shops will remain closed on Ram Navami (April 6), Mahavir Jayanti (April 10), Good Friday (April 18), Buddha Purnima (May 12), and Eid-ul-Zuha (June 6). These closures align with the provisions set out in Rule 52 of the Delhi Excise Rules, 2010, as confirmed by Excise Commissioner Sunny Singh.

The directive also requires liquor license holders to prominently display this order at their licensed premises, ensuring public awareness of the dry days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

