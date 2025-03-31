Left Menu

AIADMK Leader Joins Studio Ghibli Trend

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami engaged in the popular Studio Ghibli trend by sharing animated images of memorable moments. The trend, inspired by an image feature of ChatGPT, has captivated Indian leaders and icons, including Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 31-03-2025 16:03 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 16:03 IST
AIADMK Leader Joins Studio Ghibli Trend
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has embraced the viral Studio Ghibli trend, sharing animations of some of his most memorable life moments. Developed by ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot, Studio Ghibli's images have captured the attention of several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Palaniswami's post on 'X' highlighted his experience, stating, 'From the heart of #TamilNadu to the world of #StudioGhibli — blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.' His animated images depict public interactions, such as meetings with farmers and farm workers, celebrating his connection to the community.

The Studio Ghibli trend, which combines AI technology with art, has sparked creativity among Indian leaders and celebrities, further promoting the innovative use of AI in personal and public expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025