AIADMK Leader Joins Studio Ghibli Trend
AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami engaged in the popular Studio Ghibli trend by sharing animated images of memorable moments. The trend, inspired by an image feature of ChatGPT, has captivated Indian leaders and icons, including Narendra Modi and Sachin Tendulkar.
AIADMK general secretary and former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edappadi K Palaniswami, has embraced the viral Studio Ghibli trend, sharing animations of some of his most memorable life moments. Developed by ChatGPT, OpenAI's AI chatbot, Studio Ghibli's images have captured the attention of several prominent figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar.
Palaniswami's post on 'X' highlighted his experience, stating, 'From the heart of #TamilNadu to the world of #StudioGhibli — blending some of my most memorable moments with timeless art.' His animated images depict public interactions, such as meetings with farmers and farm workers, celebrating his connection to the community.
The Studio Ghibli trend, which combines AI technology with art, has sparked creativity among Indian leaders and celebrities, further promoting the innovative use of AI in personal and public expression.
