Sachin Tendulkar to Boost Expansion as Techno Paints' New Brand Ambassador

Techno Paints and Chemicals appoints cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar as their brand ambassador to spearhead nationwide expansion. The company plans to file for an IPO, targeting revenue growth from Rs. 450 crore to Rs. 2,000 crore by 2029-30. Expansion is slated for additional Indian states and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:09 IST
Techno Paints announces Sachin Tendulkar as its Brand Ambassador. Image Credit: ANI
In a significant move to enhance its market presence, Techno Paints and Chemicals has appointed cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for three years. The partnership is expected to aid the company's expansion across India and bolster its development plans.

Techno Paints Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration, stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us." Previously, actor Mahesh Babu served as the brand ambassador for two years.

Reddy also revealed plans for launching an IPO, aiming to raise Rs.500 crore by 2026-27. The company projects substantial revenue growth, targeting Rs. 2,000 crore by 2029-30. Currently, Techno Paints operates in eight Indian states and plans to extend its reach to Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)

