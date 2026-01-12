Sachin Tendulkar to Boost Expansion as Techno Paints' New Brand Ambassador

In a significant move to enhance its market presence, Techno Paints and Chemicals has appointed cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar as its brand ambassador for three years. The partnership is expected to aid the company's expansion across India and bolster its development plans.

Techno Paints Chairman Akuri Srinivas Reddy expressed enthusiasm over the collaboration, stating, "We are honoured to collaborate with one of the world's most iconic cricketers and Bharat Ratna, Sachin Tendulkar. We are looking forward to achieving bigger and greater things this year with expansion and IPO, and no one could have been a better ambassador or growth partner for us." Previously, actor Mahesh Babu served as the brand ambassador for two years.

Reddy also revealed plans for launching an IPO, aiming to raise Rs.500 crore by 2026-27. The company projects substantial revenue growth, targeting Rs. 2,000 crore by 2029-30. Currently, Techno Paints operates in eight Indian states and plans to extend its reach to Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, and the Middle East.

(With inputs from agencies.)