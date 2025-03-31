Tragedy in Bangkok: Lives Shattered Amid Earthquake Ruins

An earthquake originating in Myanmar sent shockwaves through Thailand, resulting in a high-rise building collapse in Bangkok. Naruemon Thonglek's partner and others she knew were working at the site. With 18 confirmed dead and 78 still missing, rescue teams are in a frantic race against time.

The deputy governor of Bangkok stresses the urgency of the ongoing searches, as crews detect possible signs of life beneath the rubble. Criticism mounts over safety standards, prompting a citywide inspection of high-rise buildings.

Families affected by the disaster gather near the ruins, hopeful for news amidst their sorrow. The emotional toll is profound as they pray for miracles and await updates on the safety investigations following the collapse.

