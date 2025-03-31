Transforming Manuscript Preservation: AI and Advanced Technologies Lead the Way

A parliamentary panel has called for the implementation of advanced technologies, including artificial intelligence and blockchain, in the digitization and preservation of India's manuscript heritage. In its latest report, the Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture proposes a digital ecosystem to enhance access to manuscript knowledge.

The report emphasizes developing AI-assisted platforms for converting manuscript images into searchable text and provisional translations across major Indian languages. It suggests initiatives like the 'Pandulipipatala 2.0' digital platform, proposing blockchain to secure manuscript ownership and prevent illicit trafficking.

The committee also recommends establishing Conservation Research Laboratories and a Preventive Conservation Network to preserve manuscripts. Specialized training, international research collaborations, and development of a 'Manuscript Knowledge Portal' and 'Digital Humanities Incubator' program are highlighted for a comprehensive approach to preserving and interacting with manuscript content.

