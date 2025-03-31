Youth Parliament Catalyzing Future Indian Leaders

The Delhi Assembly's initiative, the Viksit Bharat Youth Parliament, was hosted on Monday to cultivate leadership skills and civic involvement among young individuals. This state-level competition is part of a larger initiative led by the Union youth affairs and sports ministry, in collaboration with the Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan and the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasized aligning the competition with the prime minister's vision of bringing 1,00,000 young leaders into Indian politics by 2047. Out of thirty district-level participants, Sarthak Arora secured first place, followed by Lavanya and Divyanshi Panda.

The victor's journey doesn't end here; successful participants from this stage are granted the chance to compete at the national level in the Parliament, as per the Delhi Assembly's statement. 'The youth of India are integral in shaping the nation's future and ensuring its development,' Gupta highlighted.

(With inputs from agencies.)