Madhya Pradesh Enforces Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

The government of Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to implement a sweeping liquor ban across 19 religious cities and certain gram panchayats starting April 1. The affected areas include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, and Maihar, among others.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement, which received cabinet approval in a meeting held in Maheshwar on January 24. This location holds historical significance as the home of the medieval-era queen Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Yadav emphasized the ban as a historic step toward de-addiction, driven by public faith and religious reverence. The ban will apply to both urban and rural 'sacred' areas, symbolizing a significant shift in policy for the BJP government in respecting religious sentiments.

