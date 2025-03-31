Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Enforces Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities

Madhya Pradesh is set to enforce a liquor ban in 19 cities and select gram panchayats, including Ujjain and Omkareshwar, from April 1. Announced by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, this decision aims to respect public faith and religious reverence by closing all liquor establishments in these sacred areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 31-03-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2025 22:49 IST
Madhya Pradesh Enforces Liquor Ban in Sacred Cities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The government of Madhya Pradesh is gearing up to implement a sweeping liquor ban across 19 religious cities and certain gram panchayats starting April 1. The affected areas include Ujjain, Omkareshwar, Maheshwar, and Maihar, among others.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav made the announcement, which received cabinet approval in a meeting held in Maheshwar on January 24. This location holds historical significance as the home of the medieval-era queen Lokmata Ahilyabai Holkar.

Yadav emphasized the ban as a historic step toward de-addiction, driven by public faith and religious reverence. The ban will apply to both urban and rural 'sacred' areas, symbolizing a significant shift in policy for the BJP government in respecting religious sentiments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

Tariff Talks: Albanese Prepares for Key Discussion with Trump

 Australia
2
Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

Tragic Plane Crash in Minneapolis Suburb

 Global
3
University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answers

University of Minnesota International Student Detained: Community Urges Answ...

 United States
4
Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

Trump Stands Firm Amid Yemen Airstrike Leak Controversy

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025