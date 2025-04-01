Scandal, Laughter, and Farewells: Today's Entertainment Buzz

South Korean actor Kim Soo-hyun has adamantly denied accusations of underage dating involving late actress Kim Sae-ron. Amid this scandal, brands like Prada have severed ties with the actor.

In Hollywood, Jason Momoa and Jack Black add comedic flair to 'A Minecraft Movie,' offering fans a humorous take on the iconic video game.

Elsewhere, Emmy-nominated actor Richard Chamberlain has passed away at 90, leaving a legacy marked by iconic roles in 'Dr. Kildare' and 'The Thorn Birds'.

In the political realm, former President Donald Trump took a stand against ticket scalping, signing an executive order aimed at curbing exploitative practices.

Finally, Oscar winner Rami Malek steps into the shoes of an unlikely hero in the spy thriller 'The Amateur.'

