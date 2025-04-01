The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event Set to Captivate Audiences in 2028

At this year's CinemaCon industry convention in Las Vegas, Sony Pictures announced an ambitious project that is set to chronicle the story of The Beatles through four distinct films. Directed by Oscar-winner Sam Mendes, each film will focus on one member of the legendary band, with releases planned for April 2028. The film series promises a fresh take on the band's iconic legacy.

The cast has already been revealed with Paul Mescal portraying Paul McCartney, Harris Dickinson as John Lennon, Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr, and Joseph Quinn stepping into the role of George Harrison. Despite The Beatles' well-documented place in music history, Mendes assured the audience that there will be more discoveries to captivate Beatles enthusiasts and newcomers alike.

The films, collectively titled "The Beatles: A Four-Film Cinematic Event," will be released closely together, with Sony describing it as the first-ever 'bingeable theatrical experience.' Industry insiders, including Sony executive Tom Rothman, believe this format is essential for reviving the cinema-going experience. The group of actors, dressed in signature black attire, paid homage to the band's classic performances by taking a bow, as anticipation builds for what is set to be a significant cultural milestone.

(With inputs from agencies.)