Sam Mendes Revives 'Beatlemania': A Cinematic Journey

Renowned filmmaker Sam Mendes is set to captivate audiences with a groundbreaking cinematic exploration of the Beatles, premiering a quartet of biographical films in April 2028. Each film will delve into the life of a separate band member, offering fans the chance to better understand the legendary rock icons.

At CinemaCon, Mendes revealed the highly anticipated cast: Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn from 'Gladiator II' embody Paul McCartney and George Harrison, Barry Keoghan stars as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. The Beatles, celebrated for timeless hits like 'Let It Be' and 'Hey Jude', are set to have their music featured prominently.

Mendes, whose extensive filmography includes 'Skyfall' and '1917', emphasized the project as 'the first binge-able theatrical experience'. Filming is slated to take a year, presenting an ambitious endeavor to recount the tales of music's most influential figures.

