Left Menu

Sam Mendes Revives 'Beatlemania': A Cinematic Journey

Director Sam Mendes will release a series of four films about each member of the Beatles. The biopic, set for April 2028, will feature the perspectives of Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, and John Lennon. The films will utilize Beatles music for an unprecedented theatrical experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 01-04-2025 12:05 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 12:05 IST
Sam Mendes Revives 'Beatlemania': A Cinematic Journey
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • United States

Renowned filmmaker Sam Mendes is set to captivate audiences with a groundbreaking cinematic exploration of the Beatles, premiering a quartet of biographical films in April 2028. Each film will delve into the life of a separate band member, offering fans the chance to better understand the legendary rock icons.

At CinemaCon, Mendes revealed the highly anticipated cast: Paul Mescal and Joseph Quinn from 'Gladiator II' embody Paul McCartney and George Harrison, Barry Keoghan stars as Ringo Starr, and Harris Dickinson takes on the role of John Lennon. The Beatles, celebrated for timeless hits like 'Let It Be' and 'Hey Jude', are set to have their music featured prominently.

Mendes, whose extensive filmography includes 'Skyfall' and '1917', emphasized the project as 'the first binge-able theatrical experience'. Filming is slated to take a year, presenting an ambitious endeavor to recount the tales of music's most influential figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Social Media’s Real Impact on Mental Health: A Global Study Challenges the Panic

Artificial Intelligence and E-Commerce Loyalty: What 425 Russian Consumers Revealed

Greener Cities Through E-Commerce? Evidence From China’s Demonstration City Policy

How China’s Low-Carbon Pilot Cities Improved Energy Efficiency and Cut Emissions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025