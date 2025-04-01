Governor Pays Homage: A Pilgrimage for Peace

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha paid homage at the revered cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi on Tuesday, seeking peace and prosperity for the union territory.

Officials reported that approximately one lakh pilgrims have visited the shrine since the start of Chaitra Navratri, showcasing the site's enduring religious significance.

In light of this influx, authorities have implemented stringent security measures, including AI-enabled CCTV cameras and drones deployed at the shrine's base camp and along the pilgrimage route to prevent untoward incidents.

