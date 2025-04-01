Left Menu

Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Adventure: A Musical Odyssey with Rakesh

British singer Ed Sheeran reminisces about his tour in India and an unforgettable auto rickshaw ride with driver Rakesh in Hyderabad. Sheeran shares a video of them enjoying his track 'Azizam'. His tour featured six cities and included meetings with Indian artists like A R Rahman and Arijit Singh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 15:21 IST
Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Adventure: A Musical Odyssey with Rakesh
Ed Sheeran
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned British musician Ed Sheeran recently reflected on a memorable experience during his tour of India, spotlighting an auto rickshaw driver named Rakesh who navigated him through the bustling city of Hyderabad.

In a nostalgic Instagram post, Sheeran shared a clip of himself and Rakesh enjoying the rhythm of his track 'Azizam'. The post captures the essence of the vibrant, musical journey experienced as part of Sheeran's Mathematics ''+-=÷x'' tour.

Beyond his performances across six Indian cities, Sheeran had the opportunity to mingle with prominent Indian artists, including iconic figures such as A R Rahman and Arijit Singh, adding a cross-cultural flavor to his tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)

