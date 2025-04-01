Ed Sheeran's Hyderabad Adventure: A Musical Odyssey with Rakesh

Renowned British musician Ed Sheeran recently reflected on a memorable experience during his tour of India, spotlighting an auto rickshaw driver named Rakesh who navigated him through the bustling city of Hyderabad.

In a nostalgic Instagram post, Sheeran shared a clip of himself and Rakesh enjoying the rhythm of his track 'Azizam'. The post captures the essence of the vibrant, musical journey experienced as part of Sheeran's Mathematics ''+-=÷x'' tour.

Beyond his performances across six Indian cities, Sheeran had the opportunity to mingle with prominent Indian artists, including iconic figures such as A R Rahman and Arijit Singh, adding a cross-cultural flavor to his tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)