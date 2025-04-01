Ghost Puffs: Unleashing the Heat of Bhut Jolokia for Bold Snackers
JK Foods has introduced 'Ghost Puffs', a bold new snack from its Fun Flips brand, infused with Bhut Jolokia or Ghost Pepper. Combining intense heat and flavor, these spicy corn puffs are tailored for adventurous snackers. Initially available in select cities, they promise a thrilling sensory experience.
- Country:
- India
Fun Flips, the prominent Indian snack brand under JK Foods, has announced the launch of its newest spicy snack creation, Ghost Puffs. These bold-flavored puffs are imbued with the intense heat of Bhut Jolokia, known globally as Ghost Pepper, one of the hottest chili peppers in the world.
Crafted to deliver an unparalleled snacking experience, Ghost Puffs combine the fiery zest of Bhut Jolokia with the delightful crunch of corn. They aim to attract spice enthusiasts and those looking to elevate their snack game with a unique blend of flavor and heat.
According to Mr. Chaitanya Singhania, Director at JK Foods, Ghost Puffs promise an immersive experience that takes spice lovers to the next level. Their availability has been slated across major cities in India, ensuring easy access for those daring enough to explore this new frontier in snacking.
