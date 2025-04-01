The Leela Palace New Delhi: A Symbol of Luxe and Culinary Prestige

The Leela Palace New Delhi has achieved prestigious recognition by being featured on The World's 50 Best Discovery hotels list, a global platform celebrating excellence in hospitality. This accomplishment underscores the hotel's status as a premier destination known for its luxury, service, and remarkable culinary offerings.

Nestled in the heart of Delhi, The Leela Palace is renowned for its grand architecture, hospitality, and award-winning dining experiences. Esteemed venues such as Megu, recognized in Asia's 50 Best Restaurants 2022, and Le Cirque, enhance the hotel's culinary prestige further.

According to Mr. Anupam Dasgupta, Area Vice President, and Mrs. Preeti Makhija, General Manager, this accolade reflects the dedication of their team to offering unparalleled luxury and service. It also marks The Leela's first inclusion on the prestigious list, reinforcing its standing as a leader in luxury hospitality.

(With inputs from agencies.)