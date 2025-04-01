Left Menu

India Bar Show 2025: Revolutionizing the Hospitality Horizon

The India Bar Show 2025 is set to transform the Indian beverage and hospitality sector. Taking place in April 2025 in Gurugram, this B2B event will host networking opportunities, industry competitions, and awards. It's expected to draw international participants and spotlight the latest industry trends and innovations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 01-04-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 17:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The India Bar Show 2025 (IBS 2025) promises a significant impact on India's beverage and hospitality industries. Set for April 26-27, 2025, at Airia Mall in Gurugram, this B2B event will offer a crucial platform for industry networking, showcasing innovations, and knowledge sharing in a rapidly expanding sector.

IBS 2025 will host hundreds of brands, leaders, and professionals, providing a unique chance to explore new trends and insights. Key features include exhibitions, masterclasses, virtual tours, and numerous competitions, including the International Classic & Flair Bartending Competition and the first-ever Bar Queens Challenge for women in mixology.

The India Bartender Guild will also host several prestigious events during the show. Attendees can expect diverse global representation, engaging seminars on current industry topics, and lucrative sponsorship options for brand visibility. IBS continues to advance India's global hospitality presence by setting new industry benchmarks and fostering cross-border collaborations.

