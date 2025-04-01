Sydney Sweeney Joins Star-Studded Cast of 'Gundam'

Sydney Sweeney is poised to take on a prominent role in the live-action adaptation of 'Gundam', a project that has captivated audiences since its announcement in 2021.

The film is helmed by Jim Mickle, with production powered by Legendary and Bandai Namco Filmworks. Known for its iconic 1970s origins, 'Gundam' soared in popularity during the 1980s, setting high expectations for its cinematic rendition.

As details of the plot remain closely guarded, anticipation builds for this star-studded venture. Meanwhile, Sweeney's recent performance in 'Eden', alongside Ana de Armas under Ron Howard's direction, released in September 2024, highlights her rising trajectory in the film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)