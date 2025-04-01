Maharashtra's New Theatre Policy: A Cultural Renaissance

The Maharashtra government is set to introduce a comprehensive theatre policy in the coming two months, aimed at standardizing theatre infrastructure and ensuring a uniform developmental approach across the state. This announcement was made by Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar during the inauguration of the Raje Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Theatre in Deoli, Wardha district.

Maharashtra, a state with a deep-rooted tradition in the arts, traces its theatre lineage back to 1823. The forthcoming policy will set standards for theatre infrastructure and improve facilities for both artists and audiences. Future theatre constructions will adhere to these standards, fostering consistent development in the state.

Minister Shelar also highlighted government initiatives supporting artists and expressed optimism about the revenue potential of the newly inaugurated theatre through year-round events. Despite Deoli's 'C' category municipal status, local efforts in developing an indoor stadium and modern theatre were commended, with a promise of state funding for continued development.

