Strengthening India-China Ties: A Cultural Bridge

In a nod to history, Chinese envoy Xu Wei highlighted Nobel laureate Rabindranath Tagore's efforts to foster cultural closeness between India and China. Speaking at Visva-Bharati in Santiniketan, Wei called for further strengthening of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The event marked the culmination of a centenary celebration of Tagore's 1924 visit to China. Wei, the Chinese Consul General in Kolkata, underscored the positive state of India-China relations, with a focus on leveraging existing potential to enhance these ties further. He addressed the gathering during the two-day event titled, 'Marking the end of the centenary celebration of Rabindranath Tagore's visit to China in 1924'.

Welcomed by Vice Chancellor Probir Kumar Ghosh, the envoy was urged to deepen exchanges in art and culture, reflecting Tagore's vision. The event saw participation from twelve Chinese and Indian scholars, testament to the ongoing academic and cultural exchanges facilitated by 'Cheena Bhavan' since its founding in 1937.

