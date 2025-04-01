Anant Ambani's Compassionate Padyatra: A Walk to Save Lives
During his padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, Anant Ambani rescued poultry chickens slated for slaughter. His compassionate act, captured in a viral video, has received widespread admiration. Anant's 120km journey, driven by spiritual devotion, highlights his commitment to compassionate actions and faith.
In a heartfelt act during his spiritual journey, Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, rescued a flock of poultry chickens. His 120-kilometer padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka took a compassionate turn when he stopped a vehicle transporting chickens for slaughter.
Captured in a viral video, Anant is seen requesting his staff to release the caged birds, earning widespread acclaim. At one point, he personally held a chicken, instructing his team to secure their freedom while compensating the owner financially.
Undertaking this journey under tight security, Anant Ambani has walked nearly 60 kilometers. His march is not just a testament to his commitment to his beliefs but also an advocacy for kindness. Upon completing his yatra in a few days, he plans to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna at the Dwarkadhish Temple.
