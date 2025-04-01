Left Menu

Anant Ambani's Compassionate Padyatra: A Walk to Save Lives

During his padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka, Anant Ambani rescued poultry chickens slated for slaughter. His compassionate act, captured in a viral video, has received widespread admiration. Anant's 120km journey, driven by spiritual devotion, highlights his commitment to compassionate actions and faith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dwarka | Updated: 01-04-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 01-04-2025 21:54 IST
Anant Ambani's Compassionate Padyatra: A Walk to Save Lives
Anant Ambani
  • Country:
  • India

In a heartfelt act during his spiritual journey, Anant Ambani, son of industrialist Mukesh Ambani, rescued a flock of poultry chickens. His 120-kilometer padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka took a compassionate turn when he stopped a vehicle transporting chickens for slaughter.

Captured in a viral video, Anant is seen requesting his staff to release the caged birds, earning widespread acclaim. At one point, he personally held a chicken, instructing his team to secure their freedom while compensating the owner financially.

Undertaking this journey under tight security, Anant Ambani has walked nearly 60 kilometers. His march is not just a testament to his commitment to his beliefs but also an advocacy for kindness. Upon completing his yatra in a few days, he plans to seek the blessings of Lord Krishna at the Dwarkadhish Temple.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

Taliban Leader Declares Democracy Dead, Sharia Reigns in Afghanistan

 Afghanistan
2
Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

Trump's Liberation Day Tariffs: A Global Trade Shake-Up

 Global
3
Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

Global Trade Tensions Escalate Amid U.S. Tariff Uncertainty

 Global
4
Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

Trump's Global Tariff Strategy: A 'Liberation Day' Plan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Navigating Economic Uncertainty: Key Trends Shaping Global Markets in 2025

The Future of Finance: Privacy-Enhancing Technologies and the Role of Regulation

From Boom to Decline: How Nations Are Shaping the Future Through Population Policy

A New Lens on Currency Arbitrage: Purified CIP Brings Clarity to EM Financial Stress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025