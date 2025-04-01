Odisha Day Celebrated with Grandeur in Delhi

In a vibrant celebration of Odisha's Foundation Day, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Tourism and Culture Minister Kapil Mishra honored the occasion with a visit to the Jagannath Temple in Hauz Khas. The leaders aimed to seek blessings and underscore the Odisha community's cultural significance in the capital.

During a post-visit felicitation ceremony, CM Gupta expressed her privilege in visiting both Jagannath Puri Dham and the Hauz Khas temple, emphasizing the pivotal contributions of Odisha's people to Delhi's growth and heritage. She announced an annual grand celebration of 'Odisha Day' under PM Narendra Modi's leadership.

Minister Kapil Mishra reiterated the community's integral role, marking 'Odisha Day' as part of Delhi's official calendar to be celebrated with zeal. The event, attended by regional political figures and the Odisha diaspora, reflected on the community's achievements across various sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)