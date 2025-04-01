Left Menu

Boiparay Boi Utsab: Reviving Kolkata's Literary Spirit

The 'Boiparay Boi Utsab', a week-long book fair at College Square, Kolkata, features 55 stalls with 70 publishers. Inaugurated by Bengali writer Sanjib Chattopadhyay, the event aims to revive Kolkata's literary culture and promote printed books in the digital age. It's part of an initiative by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

A vibrant literary celebration, 'Boiparay Boi Utsab', kicked off at College Square, Kolkata, showcasing an impressive spread from diverse publication houses. Organized by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the event houses 55 stalls across 70 publishers, drawing in a crowd of bibliophiles.

The week-long event was inaugurated by acclaimed Bengali author Sanjib Chattopadhyay and witnessed the presence of celebrated poets like Joy Goswami and Subodh Sarkar. Chattopadhyay termed the event 'Boi Parbon', aligning it with the upcoming Bengali New Year.

Originally started by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2013, the book fair was previously known as 'Nababorsho Boi Utsab'. Today's event aims to bolster the future of printed text amidst the digital age, with hopes of rekindling Kolkata's historical 'boi bazaars' to cherish affordable book access.

(With inputs from agencies.)

