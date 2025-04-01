Boiparay Boi Utsab: Reviving Kolkata's Literary Spirit

A vibrant literary celebration, 'Boiparay Boi Utsab', kicked off at College Square, Kolkata, showcasing an impressive spread from diverse publication houses. Organized by the Publishers and Booksellers Guild, the event houses 55 stalls across 70 publishers, drawing in a crowd of bibliophiles.

The week-long event was inaugurated by acclaimed Bengali author Sanjib Chattopadhyay and witnessed the presence of celebrated poets like Joy Goswami and Subodh Sarkar. Chattopadhyay termed the event 'Boi Parbon', aligning it with the upcoming Bengali New Year.

Originally started by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in 2013, the book fair was previously known as 'Nababorsho Boi Utsab'. Today's event aims to bolster the future of printed text amidst the digital age, with hopes of rekindling Kolkata's historical 'boi bazaars' to cherish affordable book access.

(With inputs from agencies.)