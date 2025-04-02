India and Nepal Unite for High-Impact Community Development
India and Nepal have signed MoUs for high-impact community development projects funded by Indian assistance worth NRs 625 million. These projects focus on education, health, and culture, aiming to provide better facilities for Nepalese people. This collaboration showcases India's ongoing support for Nepal's development efforts.
In a significant collaborative effort, India and Nepal have signed 10 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) to initiate high-impact community development projects in Nepal.
Funded by Indian assistance amounting to NRs 625 million, these projects aim to enhance infrastructure in the education, health, and culture sectors, as confirmed by the Indian embassy.
The initiatives include building schools, a monastery, health posts, and an e-library, showcasing India's commitment to supporting Nepal's development and reflecting robust bilateral cooperation.
