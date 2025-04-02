Empowering Women Leaders: A Vision to Action

TalentNomics India, in collaboration with KAS SOPAS, has lauded the conclusion of its 9th Global Leadership Conference, themed "Restoring the Equiverse-From Vision to Action." Held on March 27, 2025, in New Delhi's Aerocity, this gathering drew over 150 leaders, emphasizing a unified commitment to advancing gender equity and promoting inclusive leadership.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in dynamic sessions addressing crucial themes for an equitable future, including transforming workplaces to be gender-responsive and bridging the gender wealth gap. Notable insights were shared on creating inclusive work environments, empowering financial independence among women, and transforming societal gender narratives.

Keynote speakers like Ambassador May-Elin Stener and Neelam Dhawan highlighted the importance of restoring gender equity and emphasized visionary leadership. The event ended with Kanta Singh from UN Women India emphasizing the necessity of transforming conference insights into actionable change, signaling a call to action for sustained progress in gender equity.

