Kejriwal Rallies Punjab Youth in Drug War

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made a fervent appeal to the youth of Punjab, urging them to participate resolutely in eradicating the persistent drug menace in the state. Addressing a gathering before initiating an awareness march, Kejriwal highlighted the vital role of Punjab's youth in this pressing battle.

The AAP chief sharply criticized past administrations for allegedly supporting drug cartels, contributing to the destruction of generations for illicit gains. Kejriwal reinforced the new government's zero-tolerance stance on drugs, revealing recent measures such as demolishing properties funded by drug profits and intensifying arrests of traffickers.

To bolster youth development, Kejriwal unveiled plans for de-addiction centers and promised extensive construction of sports facilities across communities. Such initiatives aim to shift youth focus from substance abuse to athletic and cultural activities, fostering a more vibrant and healthy Punjab.

