Left Menu

Kejriwal Rallies Punjab Youth in Drug War

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal urged Punjab's youth to join the fight against drug abuse, emphasizing their crucial role in eliminating the menace. He criticized previous governments for supporting drug cartels and announced initiatives for youth development and a zero-tolerance drug policy by the government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 02-04-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 19:05 IST
Kejriwal Rallies Punjab Youth in Drug War
Kejriwal
  • Country:
  • India

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal has made a fervent appeal to the youth of Punjab, urging them to participate resolutely in eradicating the persistent drug menace in the state. Addressing a gathering before initiating an awareness march, Kejriwal highlighted the vital role of Punjab's youth in this pressing battle.

The AAP chief sharply criticized past administrations for allegedly supporting drug cartels, contributing to the destruction of generations for illicit gains. Kejriwal reinforced the new government's zero-tolerance stance on drugs, revealing recent measures such as demolishing properties funded by drug profits and intensifying arrests of traffickers.

To bolster youth development, Kejriwal unveiled plans for de-addiction centers and promised extensive construction of sports facilities across communities. Such initiatives aim to shift youth focus from substance abuse to athletic and cultural activities, fostering a more vibrant and healthy Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

Argentina's Poverty Drop: A Statistical Mirage?

 Global
2
9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration's Appeal

9th Circuit Upholds Transgender Military Service Amidst Trump Administration...

 Global
3
China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

China Stages Major Military Exercises Around Taiwan

 Global
4
Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

Diplomatic Dialogue Strengthens U.S.-Mexico Relations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in radiology rising fast, but real-world validation still lacking

ChatGPT may risk patient safety with incomplete medication guidance

New fintech tool flags customers likely to switch to Neobanks

Ethical concerns rise over use of social robots in long-term elder care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025