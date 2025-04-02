Left Menu

Eddie Murphy Reflects on Surprising Sidney Poitier Advice

Eddie Murphy, in Apple TV+'s documentary 'Number One on the Call Sheet', reveals Oscar-winner Sidney Poitier's surprising advice to not join 'Malcolm X'. Poitier urged Murphy to maintain his unique identity, a sentiment Murphy found both shocking and flattering. The film, directed by Spike Lee, was a critical success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-04-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 02-04-2025 20:09 IST
Eddie Murphy (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In a candid revelation, Eddie Murphy has shared a surprising piece of advice he received from legendary actor Sidney Poitier. As detailed in Apple TV+'s new documentary 'Number One on the Call Sheet: Black Leading Men in Hollywood', Murphy recounts how Poitier advised him against joining the cast of the 1992 film 'Malcolm X' - a revelation discussed in-depth by The Hollywood Reporter.

The film was initially directed by Norman Jewison, notable for helming 'In the Heat of the Night' starring Poitier. Jewison initially cast Denzel Washington in the lead before Spike Lee took over. Murphy recalled, "They were talking about doing Malcolm X," mentioning his consideration for the role of Alex Haley. Poitier's unexpected comment, "You are a breath of fresh air, and don't mess with that!" left Murphy confused, unsure if it was an insult or a compliment, as per the outlet.

Murphy further explained in the documentary that Poitier couldn't guide him because his career path was unprecedented. "I was in uncharted waters," Murphy said, noting his global appeal at a young age. Although Alex Haley wasn't featured in Lee's 'Malcolm X', the film was an acclaimed success, highlighted by Oscar nominations for Denzel Washington and Ruth E. Carter, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

