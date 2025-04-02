Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj: A Role Model for Today

In a recent address, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasized the enduring relevance of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, heralding him as a modern-day role model. Bhagwat highlighted Shivaji's impact both as an individual and on a national level, advocating for the emulation of his deeds.

These remarks were made in Nagpur during the release of the book 'Yugandhar Shivray' by the late Sumant Tekade, a prolific writer on the Maratha king. The event underscored Shivaji Maharaj's lasting influence on Indian society.

Bhagwat further recalled how previous RSS leaders have differentiated between mythological and historical icons, designating Hanuman as a figure of ancient ideals and Shivaji Maharaj as a protagonist for contemporary values. Shivaji's efforts to halt repeated invasions, including those from the Mughal empire, have earned him the title of 'yugpurush.'

(With inputs from agencies.)