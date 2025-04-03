Jammu and Kashmir's Amarnath Yatra Preparations Underway

In a recent meeting, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha evaluated the advancement of disaster management efforts and the construction of Yatri Niwas complexes, which are being erected at various sites for the Amarnath Yatra.

The Lieutenant Governor presided over a session with the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board (SASB) to assess ongoing developments at locations including Baltal, Nunwan, Sidhra, and Bijbehara, according to an official spokesman.

LG Sinha urged the concerned officials and executing agencies to speed up initiatives to improve facilities for Amarnath pilgrims. He emphasized the need for completing significant infrastructure projects at Baltal and Nunwan base camps before the Yatra's commencement on July 3.

(With inputs from agencies.)