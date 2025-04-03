Kareena Kapoor Khan Embraces Home Cooking

Kareena Kapoor Khan, a leading figure in Bollywood, has adopted a home-cooking lifestyle with her husband and fellow actor, Saif Ali Khan. While promoting her nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar's new book, 'The Commonsense Diet', Kareena shared insights into their culinary journey.

'There's nothing quite like a home-cooked meal after a tiring day,' Kareena stated, highlighting the impact their cooking habits have had on their personalities. She admits that Saif is the more adept cook, humorously noting her struggle with boiling eggs.

Kareena, 44, enjoys simple meals, particularly her comfort food khichdi, which she can eat for days at a time. The Kapoor family's culinary obsession, however, is a dish called paaya soup, described by Kareena as a 'golden dish' familiar in their household.

(With inputs from agencies.)