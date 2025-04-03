Remembering P V Narayana: A Pillar of Kannada Literature and Advocacy
P V Narayana, an influential figure in Kannada literature and advocacy, passed away at 82. A scholar and translator, he significantly contributed to the Kannada movements and education over five decades. His death is mourned by prominent leaders, marking a profound loss to the literary world.
- Country:
- India
P V Narayana, a leading advocate and writer for Kannada literature, has passed away at the age of 82, succumbing to age-related ailments. His demise, a great loss to the literary community, was confirmed on Thursday.
Born in 1942 in Akkirampura village, Tumakuru district, Narayana was a scholar with Masters in both Kannada and English, educated across Bengaluru, Tumakuru, Mysuru, and Dharwad. He translated over 22 works from English and Telugu to Kannada, reflecting his passion for language.
For over 30 years, Narayana taught Kannada at Vijaya College in Bengaluru and was integral to numerous Kannada movements, notably the Gokak Movement. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar expressed deep sorrow for this significant loss to the Kannada literary domain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
