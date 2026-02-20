Left Menu

Empowering Futures: UOW India Announces Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship

University of Wollongong India, GIFT City Campus, introduces the Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship. Honoring Ms. Brahmbhatt's legacy, it supports high-potential students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, offering a 60% tuition scholarship at UOW India's partner universities, fostering education accessibility and excellence in memory of Kalyani Brahmbhatt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gujarat | Updated: 20-02-2026 17:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 17:50 IST
Scholarship

The University of Wollongong (UOW) India, based at GIFT City, Gujarat, has launched a new scholarship in memory of Kalyani Brahmbhatt, a key member of their Indian team who tragically passed away in a plane crash last year. The scholarship aims to honor her values of education and integrity.

Aimed at supporting high-achieving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the scholarship will offer a 60% reduction in tuition fees, applicable throughout their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at UOW India. Only students from UOW India's partner universities are eligible, subject to merit and financial need criteria.

This initiative aligns with national educational priorities to support meritorious students facing financial constraints, reflecting the commitment of UOW India to foster educational opportunity and excellence while remembering the contributions of Kalyani Brahmbhatt.

