Empowering Futures: UOW India Announces Kalyani Brahmbhatt Memorial Merit Scholarship

The University of Wollongong (UOW) India, based at GIFT City, Gujarat, has launched a new scholarship in memory of Kalyani Brahmbhatt, a key member of their Indian team who tragically passed away in a plane crash last year. The scholarship aims to honor her values of education and integrity.

Aimed at supporting high-achieving students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds, the scholarship will offer a 60% reduction in tuition fees, applicable throughout their undergraduate or postgraduate studies at UOW India. Only students from UOW India's partner universities are eligible, subject to merit and financial need criteria.

This initiative aligns with national educational priorities to support meritorious students facing financial constraints, reflecting the commitment of UOW India to foster educational opportunity and excellence while remembering the contributions of Kalyani Brahmbhatt.