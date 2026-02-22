Missing Scholar: The Disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan in Lahore

The mysterious disappearance of Hamza Ahmad Khan, a Canadian doctoral student conducting research on anti-imperialist politics, has sparked serious concern in Lahore, Pakistan. Khan was reported missing on February 19 after leaving a residence in the Defence Housing Authority for an unspecified destination. The local police, led by Deputy Inspector General Faisal Kamran, have registered a kidnapping case against unknown suspects and are exploring all angles, including the potential link between Khan's research and his vanishing.

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) has voiced grave concerns about the situation, highlighting the importance of recovering Khan swiftly. HRCP emphasized the need for answers regarding the disappearance and demanded Khan's immediate recovery. Political activist Ammar Ali Jan and Khan's colleagues have echoed these sentiments, noting the broader implications for academic freedom and dissent.

The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz-e-Ayin-e-Pakistan, associated with Imran Khan's PTI, also stressed the importance of protecting Khan's rights to pursue his research without fear. They criticized any attempts to silence academic voices, which they believe weaken democratic institutions and infringe upon intellectual freedoms. As the investigation continues, the international academic community watches closely, hoping for Khan's safe return.