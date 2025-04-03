The Legacy Continues: Neil Nitin Mukesh Reflects on His Acting Journey and Mentor Anupam Kher

Celebrated actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, known for his remarkable performances in films like 'Johnny Gaddaar' and 'New York', reflects on his 18-year career trajectory. He attributes significant aspects of his acting prowess to the guidance of his mentor, veteran actor Anupam Kher, and the training he received at Kher's institute, Actor Prepares.

On Thursday, Neil relived his early days at Actor Prepares, where he studied alongside Bollywood luminaries Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan, and others. During an exclusive guest lecture, Neil expressed heartfelt gratitude to Kher for his influential role in shaping his career.

Neil, recalling his initial interaction with Kher, said, 'Anupam Sir has always been like family to me. At only 15, I joined his esteemed academy, eager to learn from the best.' Recently, Neil starred in 'Hisaab Barabar', a gripping drama unveiling corruption in society.

