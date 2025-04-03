Entertainment Headlines: Deals, Delays, and Debuts

In notable business news, DAZN takes control of Australia's Foxtel in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion. The acquisition marks a significant shift in the ownership landscape of Australian cable TV.

Controversy in Turkey has led British rock band Muse to delay its Istanbul concert. The decision, driven by concerns over a promoter's political stance, aims to align with fan expectations.

Val Kilmer, known for roles in 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' has died at 65, leaving a legacy of intense performances. Meanwhile, Amazon showcases its push into the film industry, featuring stars like Ryan Gosling.

(With inputs from agencies.)