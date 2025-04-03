Entertainment Headlines: Deals, Delays, and Debuts
This briefing covers major entertainment news, including DAZN's acquisition of Foxtel from News Corp, Muse's postponed concert in Turkey, Star Entertainment's financial struggles, and the debut announcements of films and gaming devices. Highlights include Val Kilmer's passing and Amazon's film industry ventures, alongside major renewals for popular animated TV shows.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:33 IST
In notable business news, DAZN takes control of Australia's Foxtel in a transaction valued at $2.1 billion. The acquisition marks a significant shift in the ownership landscape of Australian cable TV.
Controversy in Turkey has led British rock band Muse to delay its Istanbul concert. The decision, driven by concerns over a promoter's political stance, aims to align with fan expectations.
Val Kilmer, known for roles in 'Top Gun' and 'The Doors,' has died at 65, leaving a legacy of intense performances. Meanwhile, Amazon showcases its push into the film industry, featuring stars like Ryan Gosling.
(With inputs from agencies.)
