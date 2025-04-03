Odia Pakhya: Celebrating Odisha’s Rich Handloom Heritage

On Thursday, Odisha marked 'Traditional Attire Day' as officials and leaders wore handloom clothing to promote the inaugural 'Odia Pakhya' (Odia fortnight). The celebration, running from April 1 to April 14, highlights the state's rich cultural and weaving heritage, aiming to instill pride in traditional Odia attire.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Culture Minister Suryabanshi Suraj urged citizens to embrace locally developed garments, emphasizing the global fame of Odisha's Sambalpuri, Sonpuri, Bomkai, and other handloom fabrics. To further boost awareness, the Handlooms, Textiles, and Handicrafts Department organized the 'Ama Poshak, Ama Parichaya' programme across the state.

As part of 'Odia Pakhya', the government launched a dedicated website detailing events and initiatives promoting Odia culture, language, and heritage. This movement aspires to rekindle interest in Odia traditions and inspire action in preserving the state's identity.

