Iconic Patriotism: Celebrating the Legacy of Manoj 'Bharat' Kumar

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, revered for his patriotic films, passed away early Friday in Mumbai, as confirmed by family friend Ashoke Pandit. The 87-year-old, known fondly as 'Bharat Kumar', died following prolonged age-related ailments.

Kumar's illustrious career spanned four decades, during which his work captivated audiences with themes of nationalism and social consciousness. His acclaimed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar' highlighted these themes, earning him widespread recognition, including praise from former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed profound condolences, lamenting the loss as a significant blow to the artistic world. The Congress party acknowledged Kumar's contributions on their official social media accounts, calling his death an irreparable loss.

