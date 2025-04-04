Left Menu

Iconic Patriotism: Celebrating the Legacy of Manoj 'Bharat' Kumar

The Congress expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Manoj Kumar, a celebrated actor-filmmaker known for his patriotic films. Manoj, affectionately called 'Bharat Kumar', left an enduring mark on Indian cinema with films that resonated with patriotism and social messages. He passed away at the age of 87.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 12:31 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 12:31 IST
Iconic Patriotism: Celebrating the Legacy of Manoj 'Bharat' Kumar
Manoj Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Veteran actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, revered for his patriotic films, passed away early Friday in Mumbai, as confirmed by family friend Ashoke Pandit. The 87-year-old, known fondly as 'Bharat Kumar', died following prolonged age-related ailments.

Kumar's illustrious career spanned four decades, during which his work captivated audiences with themes of nationalism and social consciousness. His acclaimed films like 'Shaheed' and 'Upkar' highlighted these themes, earning him widespread recognition, including praise from former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri.

Congress leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, expressed profound condolences, lamenting the loss as a significant blow to the artistic world. The Congress party acknowledged Kumar's contributions on their official social media accounts, calling his death an irreparable loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025