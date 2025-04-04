Unimoni's Innovative AI Travel Planning Shines at TTF 2025
Unimoni India showcased its groundbreaking AI-driven travel planner, PLAN A TRIP, at the Travel & Tourism Fair 2025 in Chennai, earning the Award of Excellence for Most Innovative Product. The event highlighted industry trends and innovations, with Unimoni strengthening its travel sector position through personalized, seamless travel solutions.
Unimoni India made a significant impact at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) 2025 in Chennai, by presenting its cutting-edge AI-driven travel planning tool, PLAN A TRIP. Recognized with the Award of Excellence for Most Innovative Product, Unimoni demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing travel services through technology.
The TTF, being India's largest travel trade show, attracted a multitude of industry leaders and stakeholders, emphasizing trends such as innovation and consumer-centric solutions. Unimoni's platform utilizes artificial intelligence to offer personalized travel experiences, directly aligning with evolving traveler needs and expectations.
Beyond PLAN A TRIP, Unimoni offers an array of travel and forex solutions, including currency exchange and visa assistance, further cementing its role as a comprehensive travel service provider. With this recognition, Unimoni continues to evolve its services to meet the dynamic demands of modern tourism.
