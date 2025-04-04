Unimoni's Innovative AI Travel Planning Shines at TTF 2025

Unimoni India made a significant impact at the Travel & Tourism Fair (TTF) 2025 in Chennai, by presenting its cutting-edge AI-driven travel planning tool, PLAN A TRIP. Recognized with the Award of Excellence for Most Innovative Product, Unimoni demonstrated its commitment to revolutionizing travel services through technology.

The TTF, being India's largest travel trade show, attracted a multitude of industry leaders and stakeholders, emphasizing trends such as innovation and consumer-centric solutions. Unimoni's platform utilizes artificial intelligence to offer personalized travel experiences, directly aligning with evolving traveler needs and expectations.

Beyond PLAN A TRIP, Unimoni offers an array of travel and forex solutions, including currency exchange and visa assistance, further cementing its role as a comprehensive travel service provider. With this recognition, Unimoni continues to evolve its services to meet the dynamic demands of modern tourism.

(With inputs from agencies.)