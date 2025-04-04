Left Menu

Shock in Seneca: Indian-Origin Priest Fatally Shot

Fr. Arul Carasala, an Indian-origin Catholic priest, was shot to death at his parish rectory in Seneca, Kansas. He had served at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church since 2011 and was well-loved in the community. The suspected shooter is in custody, while the community mourns his death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seneca | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:36 IST
Shock in Seneca: Indian-Origin Priest Fatally Shot
priest
  • Country:
  • United States

In a tragic incident that has left the Seneca, Kansas community in mourning, an Indian-origin Catholic priest, Fr. Arul Carasala, was fatally shot at his parish rectory. The incident occurred in the small town of Seneca, church officials confirmed.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, describing the act as a 'senseless act of violence' that has taken away a beloved priest, leader, and friend. Fr. Carasala had been serving as the pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church since 2011 and had been a devoted member of the archdiocese for over two decades.

According to reports, an older man approached the priest and shot him three times at close range in the church rectory. The suspected shooter is reported to be in custody. The community, numbering around 2,100 residents, is grappling with the shock and pain from this sudden loss, as they remember Fr. Carasala's dedication and love for his congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025