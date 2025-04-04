Shock in Seneca: Indian-Origin Priest Fatally Shot

In a tragic incident that has left the Seneca, Kansas community in mourning, an Indian-origin Catholic priest, Fr. Arul Carasala, was fatally shot at his parish rectory. The incident occurred in the small town of Seneca, church officials confirmed.

Archbishop Joseph Naumann of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas shared the heartbreaking news on Facebook, describing the act as a 'senseless act of violence' that has taken away a beloved priest, leader, and friend. Fr. Carasala had been serving as the pastor at Saints Peter and Paul Catholic Church since 2011 and had been a devoted member of the archdiocese for over two decades.

According to reports, an older man approached the priest and shot him three times at close range in the church rectory. The suspected shooter is reported to be in custody. The community, numbering around 2,100 residents, is grappling with the shock and pain from this sudden loss, as they remember Fr. Carasala's dedication and love for his congregation.

(With inputs from agencies.)